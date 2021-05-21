JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.89. 1,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 499,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $4,411,000.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

