Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $437,168.82.

On Monday, March 15th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $445,697.04.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $64.47 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

