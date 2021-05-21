John C. Shoemaker Acquires 7,200 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.74 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,759 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

