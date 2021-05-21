John L. Maldonado Sells 448,942 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Syneos Health stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

