Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. Purchases 66,268 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Adicet Bio makes up 1.2% of Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,861,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACET shares. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,398 shares of company stock valued at $910,084 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACET traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 49,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $464.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.43. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.