Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 31,111 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

