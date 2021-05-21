Joseph Ennen Sells 54,949 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $621,572.04.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

