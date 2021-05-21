JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 197 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 126.96 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £35.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

