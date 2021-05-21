JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.54.

CPT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.44. 2,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,211. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

