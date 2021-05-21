JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $31.86 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

