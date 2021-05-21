Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.