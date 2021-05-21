JUST Price Tops $0.0687 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. JUST has a market cap of $155.24 million and approximately $71.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

