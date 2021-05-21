Kadena (KDA) Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $940,779.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00392666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00200985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00904239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,458,694 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

