Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Sunnova Energy International worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 896.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,576. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.