Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

