Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.