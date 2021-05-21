Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $125.15 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 362,465 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Kinder Morgan worth $125,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.