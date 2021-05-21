Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,475 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,035 shares of company stock worth $13,576,251. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.03 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

