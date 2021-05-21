Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 190,877 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $62,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,946. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $84.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

