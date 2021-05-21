Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

