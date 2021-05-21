Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

