Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $373.95

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.95 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.76). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.64), with a volume of 45,172 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.53 million and a P/E ratio of 40.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Elaine Dorward-King acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan acquired 12,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

