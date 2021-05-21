Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Danske downgraded Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

About Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY)

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

