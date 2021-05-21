KeyCorp Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.16.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.