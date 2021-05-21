KeyCorp Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

Walmart stock opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day moving average is $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.