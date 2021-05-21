KickToken Trading 30% Higher Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 125,886,002,940 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

