King DAG (KDAG) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $18,949.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

