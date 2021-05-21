Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

