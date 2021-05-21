Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.00. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 4,026 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

