Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$461,000.00 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$9.77 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.