Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.09.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.54. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

