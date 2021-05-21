Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 10,015 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,877,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

