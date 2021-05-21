Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $450,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded up $14.22 on Friday, hitting $598.72. The company had a trading volume of 410,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.16.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

