Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.87. 233,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

