Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.72. The company had a trading volume of 242,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,770. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.69.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

