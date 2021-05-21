Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. 49,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

