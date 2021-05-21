Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,359.90. 33,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,991.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.