KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 5th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $310.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

