KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

