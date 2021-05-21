KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of KNBE opened at $17.65 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

