Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.86.

KOD stock opened at $80.55 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

