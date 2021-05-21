Kohl’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years.

KSS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. 6,123,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

