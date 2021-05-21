Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

NYSE:KSS opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

