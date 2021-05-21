Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high teens percentage growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS.

KSS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 6,120,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,707. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

