Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KSS stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

