Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

Kohl’s stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

