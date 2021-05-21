Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

