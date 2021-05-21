Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Koppers has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $711.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Koppers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

