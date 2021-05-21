Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813 in the last three months. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.