Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Down 4%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.82 and last traded at $97.82. 4,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 268,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

